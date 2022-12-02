56º

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank’s wife says husband died by suicide

By Lindsay Lowe, TODAY

Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes, 2020 Invision)

Tammie Frank, the wife of “Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank, has confirmed that her husband died by suicide.

“My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week,” she said in an exclusive statement to People. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else.”

Jason David Frank was known to many fans for his role as Tommy Oliver, the original Green Power Ranger, in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” TV series.

