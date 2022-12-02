Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December.

The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

“Thanks to SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, Texans across the state continue to have access to nutritious food,” Abbott said. “By extending SNAP benefits for the month of December, we’re ensuring that every family is able to stay healthy and take care of their loved ones during this holiday season.”

READ: 5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, according to a release.

The additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Dec. 31.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.