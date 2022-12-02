Former Texas gymnastics coach accused of child indecency has ties to Houston area

Michael Spiller carved out a gymnastics coaching career that spanned several decades in Texas.

Spiller, who turns 75 Friday, is now charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. He is currently being held in the Kendall County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The former coach has also been indicted on one of the counts by a Grand Jury.

The two counts involve an alleged crime that appears to date back to 2001.

The Boerne Police Department said Spiller exposed himself on a bus he was driving during a summer camp in the Boerne area.

“Spiller has ties to several cities in Texas including Houston, Giddings, Galveston, and Boerne,” Boerne Police Chief Steve Perez said.

Image Provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Dept. (KPRC-TV)

The Houston Police Department has assigned an investigator to look into Spiller’s dealings in the Houston area.

Spiller has been coaching since at least the early 1980′s so the kids he taught gymnastics to are adults now.

Potential Houston area victims can call Lt. John Colburn (Houston PD Crimes Against Children Division) at (713) 830-3265. The caller can tell the intake officer it is in reference to the Spiller cases.