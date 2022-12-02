Family says contractor ghosted them after they spent more than $165,000 on backyard

A couple says more than $100,000 has gone down the drain after they hired a contractor to install a pool and other features on their property, and then ghosted them after completing only a portion of the job.

Instead of being able to take a dip in their private oasis, they say they’re swimming in grief.

By now the Menchaca’s had hoped their two young children would be playing in their dream pool, but they say months after broken promises, it’s a nightmare they’ve been left with. They’re hoping their story can prevent other families from drowning in similar frustrations.

Kevin and Ashlee Menchaca thought their backyard would feature a state-of-the-art heated pool, hot tub, patio, an outdoor kitchen just to name a few features.

“Something our kids can enjoy as they grow up and you know we get a lot of years of use out of,” Kevin said.

Instead, the couple says it’s unfinished and unsafe for their 3- and 5-year-old children to play in because of sharp objects, and green rainwater they say has been stagnating since Arcadia Backyard Designs began construction in May.

They say concerns began to peak in September.

“We would text and say ‘hey can we get an update?’ and at that point, he (Marvin Cruz) really wouldn’t respond to us. He would take a week or two to get back to us, so yes the communication definitely started to stop at that point,” Ashlee said.

By then the couple says they had already shelled out more than $165,000 out of the more than $180,000 total price tag. They went online to see if the reviews were still as good as they were at first.

“I found recent reviews that didn’t look so good about the company. Then I kept googling and found a couple of lawsuits against the company,” Kevin said.

Those reviews and lawsuits list similar complaints. Furthermore, they say the owner, Marvin Cruz has now disappeared. His office was mostly emptied out.

Marvin Cruz later responded to KPRC’s inquiry saying he has plans to finish the project and referred us to his attorney.

The Menchaca’s say by now the trust has been broken. They want their money back so they can hire someone else.