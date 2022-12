EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 13: Actor Brad William Henke attends the Cleveland Browns VS. New York Jets Game at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)

Brad William Henke, a former NFL player known in part for his role as a prison guard in “Orange Is the New Black,” has died. He was 56.

Henke died “peacefully in his sleep” Tuesday, agent Sheree Cohen said.

“Henke was an avid NFL and UFC fan, a happily married family man with a heart of gold who visited his mother frequently, loved taking his stepson to soccer games and gymnastics and adored his dog, Ruby,” Cohen said in a statement.

The cause of death was not provided.

