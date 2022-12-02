Argument between 3 people leads to man, woman shot under Sims Bayou bridge, police say

An off duty HPD officer working an extra job, located a female that was shot in the arm and her side, on the side of the road.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after two people were shot after an argument took place with the suspect late Thursday night.

It happened under the Sims Bayou bridge, in the 5100 block of Broadway Street near Walnut at around 11 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Willkens, an officer who was working an extra security job was flagged down by two people at the Sims Bayou bridge who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Police said an argument reportedly ensued between the victims and the suspect at the bridge. That is when shots were fired between them.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to an area hospital where they are expected to survive.

The suspect took off, however, officers believe they know who he may be.

Police believe the three people knew one another and there may have been an ongoing feud between them.