Adult charged after handgun found inside student’s backpack at Fort Bend ISD elementary school, district says

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Fort Bend ISD 2020-2021 school year

Charges have been filed against an adult after a handgun was found inside a student’s backpack Tuesday at a Fort Bend Independent School District elementary school, according to the district.

Mission West Elementary school administrators received a tip about the student and immediately removed them from the classroom, officials said.

During the search, the handgun was found inside the student’s backpack and confiscated, according to the district. The Fort Bend ISD Police Department also investigated the incident and filed charges against the adult who made the firearm accessible to the child.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office will not release the name of the adult involved to protect the student’s identity.

” We are thankful this matter was resolved without incident and the community is safe,” Fort Bend ISD stated in a release.

