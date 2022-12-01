Testing planned at Harris County MUD No. 70 after potentially high levels of lead found in drinking water

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Residents who live within Harris County Municipal District No. 70 should use caution when using their water after officials said recent testing indicated potentially high levels of lead.

The notice comes after officials said recent sample testing conducted from June 1 through Sept. 30 indicated high levels of lead in three of the 20 samples.

Additional testing was done in November, according to officials, but those results came back below action levels.

In the meantime, residents should do the following to reduce exposure to lead:

Do not boil water to remove lead, as this will not reduce it.

Use COLD water for cooking or preparing baby formula.

Run your water for 15 to 30 seconds to flush lead from interior plumbing or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.

Consider purchasing a water filter

For those with children, consider getting a blood test. Contact your local health provider to find out how to get your child’s blood tested in case of exposure.

Officials said additional lead sampling will be done between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2023 at residents within the district.

Harris County MUD No. 70 covers the areas of Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove subdivisions of northwest Harris County.

More information on reducing lead exposure and the effects of lead can visit epa.gov/lead.