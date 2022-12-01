WANTED: Suspect kidnaps woman, leaves her son tied up in a closet in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is wanted after being accused of kidnapping a woman and tying up her son up in the closet in north Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Fredrick Wiltz, 56, has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Kirkstall Drive after receiving a call about a kidnapping.

Upon arrival, officers were told by a juvenile child that he was forced into a closet and tied up by Wiltz. Shortly after, investigators learned that the child’s mother was held at knifepoint and forced into her own vehicle by Wiltz.

The suspect reportedly drove to an area, located in the 500 block of FM 1960, where deputies said the woman escaped the vehicle.

Wiltz fled before deputies arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to call Constable Mark Herman’s Office’s dispatch or local law enforcement.