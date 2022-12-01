Recognize him? Man assaults store clerk, steals bag of cupcakes on his way out from SW Houston convenience store, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking the community’s assistance after they say a man attempted to stab a store clerk, punched her, and stole a bag of cupcakes on his way out during an attempted robbery last month.

The incident happened on Nov. 19 at around 7:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Almeda Road.

Surveillance video showed a man, seen wearing a maroon-colored sweatshirt, a floral scarf, and black sweatpants walking inside the convenience store. He was then seen looking around.

You can view the video here.

Later on, the man pulled out what appeared to be a knife and jumped over the counter. Police said the suspect allegedly punched the clerk in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

With the apparent knife, police said he attempted to stab her but was unsuccessful after she reportedly held on to his arm. She was not hurt.

Police said a customer came into the store and saw the alleged assault between the suspect and the clerk. He reportedly yelled at the suspect to “stop” and called authorities.

The suspect stopped and walked away from the clerk. Police said he grabbed a bag of cupcakes and fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect is described as having curly hair, and around 5 foot 10.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.