Escaped inmate from Coryell County still on the run nearly 2 months later, considered dangerous with violent tendencies: DPS

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – The reward for information leading to the arrest of an inmate accused of escaping from Coryell County has increased to $6,000, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Brandon Wayne Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 26, a news release from DPS said.

Authorities said Hogan has and is considered dangerous. In 2007, he was convicted of assault causing bodily injury-enhanced and received five years of probation, DPS said. His probation was revoked the following year and he was sentenced to five years of confinement. In August 2022, DPS said he was arrested in Coryell County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault, and criminal mischief.

Hogan is reportedly 5′ 10″, weighs about 170 pounds, and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms. Authorities said he has ties to Coryell County, including the cities of McGregor and Gatesville.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods: