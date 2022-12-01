Man found dead in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – A man is dead after a fire tore through a home in southeast Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD crews responded to reports of a fire at a home located in the 5300 block of Wenda Street around 11 p.m.

@HoustonFire responded to 5321 Wenda St after receiving a call for a house on fire. HFD arrived on scene and made an offensive attack. Unfortunately a civilian fatality was reported. Arson is investigating the cause. Avoid the area due to high emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 1, 2022

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Crews made entry to the residence and did a search but didn’t find anyone at the time.

According to crews, they found the man, who is possibly in his 60s, during the third search of the home, but he was already dead. Firefighters said there was a lot of debris in the room that made it difficult to locate the victim.

At this time, HFD Arson units and homicide units with the Houston Police Department are at the scene investigating. No one else was reported to be in the residence at the time of the fire, officials said.