‘I started to question myself’: Astros fan receives World Series Champions T-shirt with Phillies logo

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Vanessa Ortiz of Spring received a World Series shirt, but instead of the Astros logo, it showed the Phillies. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A woman who’s a Houston Astros fan received what she said is a ‘disappointing’ order.

Vanessa Ortiz, of Spring, ordered a World Series Champions shirt for her daughter from Fanatics.

But, when it came to her home after two weeks of waiting, Ortiz told KPRC 2 she looked at the shirt and realized it did not have the Astros logo on it; instead, it had the Phillies.

“I was just in shock!” Ortiz said. “Because it was not Astros. I started to question myself if I ordered the wrong shirt.”

Ortiz told KPRC 2 that she left a review for the shirt on Fanatics.

It was unclear if the shirt Fanatics had sent was intentional.

She says Fanatics did not immediately respond to her review but instead offered to return the shirt.

