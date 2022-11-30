Fire reported at welding gas supplier in Brazoria County

(KPRC 2, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fire at Praxair in Freeport, Texas, as seen on Nov. 30, 2022.

FREEPORT, Texas – A large fire has been reported at a welding gas supplier Wednesday in Brazoria County, according to the Freeport Fire Department.

Officials said a CenterPoint substation caught on fire located at Praxair, Inc., located at TX-332, southeast of Highway 288.

The substation feeds power to the plants and residents of Freeport and the oil inside caught on fire. About 2,500 residents are without power due to the incident, according to the Freeport fire chief.

There is currently no danger to the public.

Emergency crews and firefighters are at the scene and are on backup generators.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries have been reported.

