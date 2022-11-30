Suspect still on the run after being accused of sexually abusing child for nearly 3 years in Houston area, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly three years in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division.

Fugitive Anthony Deunda Green is wanted for a Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Investigators responded to a home on Jan. 4, 2021, after the child made an outcry of the sexual abuse. Investigators learned that the abuse happened from Sept. 23, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.