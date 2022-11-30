Missing man found shot to death in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY – A missing man was found shot to death in northeast Harris County on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Leonard Prince was found around 1 p.m. in the 11400 block of Mesa Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Investigators said Prince had been with two other individuals who were attempting to break into vehicles. It’s not clear how Prince was fatally shot, but deputies believe the shooting was related to the car burglaries.

Homicide investigators are working to find the shooter. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston.