Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick holds news conference at Texas Capitol

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: texas, politics, local, news

AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is expected to speak at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference will begin at 3 p.m. at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

KPRC 2 will livestream the discussion in the video player above.

