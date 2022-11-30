GRAPHIC VIDEO: Houston SPCA shares graphic video of man throwing husky puppy from second-story balcony in east Houston

Houston SPCA image of a husky pup that the organization says was thrown from a second-floor balcony on Nov. 29, 2022.

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA said it rescued a puppy Tuesday afternoon in east Houston after a man threw it from a second-story balcony.

The husky pup landed on the concrete approximately 15 feet below.

Video from the 13900 block of Victoria Street also shows the man returning back inside his apartment as the puppy “wailed in pain,” the Houston SPCA said.

WARNING: The footage below is graphic.

Graphic video shows a puppy being thrown from a second-story balcony in east Houston, the Houst SPCA reports.

The Houston SPCA said someone filed a cruelty report, leading authorities to the dog. The puppy had a broken leg and a few other medical issues that need to be treated, the Houston SPCA said Wednesday in a news release that shared video of the incident.

“Because the animal was abandoned, a Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigator was able to rescue the dog without a warrant and bring her back for immediate care by their staff veterinarians and animal care team,” the news release said.

Authorities said the puppy will remain with the animal rescue and protection organization while she heals.

Houston SPCA and the husky pup that the organization says was thrown from a second-floor balcony in east Houston on Nov. 29, 2022. (Houston SPCA)

The suspect could face animal cruelty charges that can lead to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Adam Reynolds, chief of animal cruelty investigations for the Houston SPCA has a message for anyone who commits such horrific acts of animal cruelty: “Take note. There are animal lovers everywhere, especially in Houston, who are going to help us stop your violence against animals by capturing it on video and filing a report with us.”

To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, please call 713-869-SPCA (7722) or file a report at houstonspca.org.