DAY 3: Watch the trial of ex-border patrol agent on trial in Texas for murders of four women

Wednesday marks day three of the trial for a former U.S. Border Patrol Agent accused of a murder spree that left four women dead is underway in Bexar County.

Juan David Ortiz is charged with shooting the women whose bodies were all found along a Texas interstate starting in September 2018.

Melissa Ramirez, Claudia Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Jannelle Ortiz were discovered with gunshot wounds within weeks of each other off I-35, north of Laredo.

While the capital murder case occurred in Webb County, the trial is taking place in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted by a judge. Ortiz also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

The death penalty was initially in consideration, but Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz changed that, saying the families of the victims agreed to take it off the table. The change is expected to shorten the trial from four weeks to two.

