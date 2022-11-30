56º

LIVE

Local News

Caught on camera: 5 bulldogs stolen from Jersey Village apartment

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Jersey Village, Crime
Five French bulldogs were stolen from a Jersey Village apartment, police said.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – Five French bulldogs were stolen from a Jersey Village apartment, police said.

On Monday, Nov. 28, the Jersey Village Police Department responded to the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located in the 8600 block of Jones Rd., in reference to a burglary in progress.

The caller, a juvenile who was home alone, told police that two subjects kicked in the front door and gained entry into the apartment.

Officers arrived on scene and observed signs forced entry into the apartment. They located the juvenile unharmed in a bathroom.

Investigators determined the suspects stole five French Bulldogs that were only five weeks old.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspects approaching the apartment door. Their faces covered and wearing hooded sweatshirts. The suspects are observed arriving and leaving in a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, black rims and a fictitious license plate.

The Jersey Village Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in solving this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Taylor at dtaylor@jerseyvillagetx.com or 713-466-2115.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter