Caught on camera: 5 bulldogs stolen from Jersey Village apartment

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – Five French bulldogs were stolen from a Jersey Village apartment, police said.

On Monday, Nov. 28, the Jersey Village Police Department responded to the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located in the 8600 block of Jones Rd., in reference to a burglary in progress.

The caller, a juvenile who was home alone, told police that two subjects kicked in the front door and gained entry into the apartment.

Officers arrived on scene and observed signs forced entry into the apartment. They located the juvenile unharmed in a bathroom.

Investigators determined the suspects stole five French Bulldogs that were only five weeks old.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspects approaching the apartment door. Their faces covered and wearing hooded sweatshirts. The suspects are observed arriving and leaving in a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, black rims and a fictitious license plate.

The Jersey Village Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in solving this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Taylor at dtaylor@jerseyvillagetx.com or 713-466-2115.