18-year-old found shot to death inside his Mustang in east Harris County, HCSO says

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old that was found inside his vehicle in east Harris County Tuesday.

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old that was found inside his vehicle in east Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies responded to an unknown type of medical call at 79-1 Shady Grove around 10:45 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male dead with a gunshot wound in his Mustang.

According to investigators, family members had been trying to reach the victim but he hadn’t been answering the phone, so they tracked it and found him dead.

Deputies said it is possible the victim was meeting someone in the park when the shooting occurred.

HCSO Homicide is handling the investigation.