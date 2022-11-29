Texas Tribune hosts a conversation with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON – In his nearly seven years as Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner has led the nation’s fourth-largest city through some of the most tumultuous times in its recent history. He helped guide the Bayou City through Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020 and the collapse of the state’s power grid in 2021.

Looking ahead, Turner will complete his second and final term as mayor in January 2024. What’s next for him and for Houston?

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Houston for a conversation with Turner and Tribune Editor-in-Chief Sewell Chan on the mayor’s tenure, the relationship between Texas’ cities and the state government, what his successor should prioritize and Houston’s trajectory.

Viewers can watch the stream here.