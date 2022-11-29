Retired NFL great Terrell Owens punches man in CVS parking lot near Los Angeles, reports say

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 28: Terrell Owens #81 of the Knights of Degen looks on during the national anthem prior to playing the 8OKI during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Seven on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

LOS ANGELES – Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens punched a man over the weekend in Southern California, a brawl that he said Monday was self-defense.

TMZ originally posted video of the altercation that unfolded late Saturday in Inglewood after Owens — best known for his years with the San Francisco 49ers before he enjoyed productive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles — went shopping at a CVS Pharmacy.

Owens, 48, said in an interview Monday afternoon that the TMZ video accurately depicted the fisticuffs but didn’t capture what led up to the fight.

