Milk Mustache to open first storefront in Galleria area

HOUSTON – Cookie lovers, this one’s for you!

Milk Mustache, the Houston-area cookie company known for its signature six-ounce cookies, creative flavors and decadent fillings is bringing its selection of artisan, all-natural treats to the Galleria area.

Milk Mustache will host a two-day grand opening from 12-5 p.m. on Dec. 2-3 with tasty giveaways, sweet raffle prizes and proceeds benefiting local charities.

The intimate 925-square-foot store was designed by owner Tracy Jones, who founded Milk Mustache during the COVID-19 pandemic. A mom of four and self-starting entrepreneur, she started baking cookies as a needed distraction – giving away treats to local families, medical professionals and teachers. It blossomed into a business that now ships nationwide from her factory in Cypress.

“I am thrilled to be opening Milk Mustache’s first storefront location,” Jones said. “After opening the cookie factory in 2020, I knew I wanted the next step to be a beautiful, inviting cookie shop people would look forward to visiting, and Tanglewood was a perfect fit. I started baking cookies as a way to bring joy to those around me, and it has been so incredible to see Milk Mustache grow into what it is today.”

With a blend of modern, traditional and glamorous inspirations, Jones focused on creating a cozy space in the distinctive coral color that represents all things Milk Mustache. The store features a city-inspired exposed brick wall, custom bench seating and a large counter where guests can select their sweets of choice. Custom signage includes Milk Mustache’s iconic mustachioed cookie logo, measuring six feet wide by seven feet tall, and a bright neon sign reminding all visitors “cookies make the world sweeter.”

Milk Mustache will offer 12 cookie flavors in its signature six-ounce size, including eight best-sellers (Campfire Bliss, Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Golden Goose, Nutella Dream, Oatmeal Chocolate Walnut, Red Velvet Cream Cheese and Snickerdoodle) and four features that will rotate each week. Jones is also introducing an Edible Cookie Dough Bar with six edible cookie dough flavors that will be sold by the scoop and in pints, with 10 different topping options. Milk Mustache’s popular Chocolate Chip Minis will be available by the dozen, along with merchandise and a selection of gifts.

For its grand opening, Milk Mustache will give one free Chocolate Chip Mini cookie to the first 100 guests on both days, plus a raffle for a free 12-pack box of cookies every hour. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Houston & Southeast Texas on Dec. 2 and Houston Children’s Charity on Dec. 3.

After the grand opening festivities, Milk Mustache will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.