Memorial Park’s Land Bridge, Prairie project opening delayed due to weather, conservancy says

Houston Newsmakers: Memorial Park Land Bridge set to open to the public after years of construction

HOUSTON – The Memorial Park Conservancy has delayed its opening weekend due to the weather, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Here’s the full statement: “Due to weather delays, the grand opening of Memorial Park’s Land Bridge and Prairie is being postponed. An opening weekend celebration will not take place on Dec. 10-11, 2022 , as previously communicated. Once rescheduled, the new dates will be shared. Please encourage your audience to visit memorialparkconservancy.org for updates.”

Construction on the project began in August 2020 and was slated for completion late 2022, according to the conservancy’s website. KPRC 2 will bring you the new dates as they are released.

KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall covered the bridge and its would-be opening date on a recent edition of “Houston Newsmakers.” You can watch that fascinating episode that features Memorial Park Conservancy president and CEO Shellye Arnold in the video below. You can also read more about the project here.

What do you think about the project and its delay? Let us know in the comments.