Man’s body found floating on water at Houston Ship Channel, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating on water at Houston’s Ship Channel on Friday.

Police said employees of a tugboat found the man’s body and reported it to authorities at around 10:30 a.m.

HPD’s dive team arrived and retrieved the body.

It was unknown how the man died.

An autopsy is being performed by the Harris County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.

