Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for an overdue boater near Galveston, Texas.
The search began Sunday night when a 51-year-old man didn’t return as planned after leaving the Galveston Yacht Marina at 2:30 p.m. He rented a boat with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset, authorities said.
The missing boater is described as a white male in a 22-foot center console with a blue bimini top. It is unknown if he is wearing a life jacket.
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.