Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Galveston

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders are coordinating a search with Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crews and Coast Guard Air Station Houston aircrews for an overdue boater Nov. 28, 2022. near Galveston, Texas. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched search and rescue crews for the missing 51-year-old man.

GALVESTON, Texas – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for an overdue boater near Galveston, Texas.

The search began Sunday night when a 51-year-old man didn’t return as planned after leaving the Galveston Yacht Marina at 2:30 p.m. He rented a boat with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset, authorities said.

The missing boater is described as a white male in a 22-foot center console with a blue bimini top. It is unknown if he is wearing a life jacket.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.