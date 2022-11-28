Bottled water limits: This is what you need to know about buying water as boil water notice continues across Houston

HOUSTON – Many grocery chains are limiting bottled water purchases as the boil water notice continues across the Houston area.

Here are some of the most well-known chains across Houston and what they’re doing to stem the rush for water.

Costco has a limit of five cases of water products.

H-E-B locations in Houston are limited to two cases or two gallons of any sort.

Kroger stores in Houston are limited to two large water packs and two gallon-sized bottles. “Two and two,” a representative told KPRC 2 when we called a Houston store.

Joe V’s Smart Shops has a limit of four cases of any size water product.

Sam’s Clubs in Houston have a limit right now to five cases of water.

