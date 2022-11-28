17-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle after argument near Heights area, police say

A teen is killed and another was grazed after a shooting took place in the Heights area, police say

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old was shot and killed and another person was grazed while inside a vehicle near Houston’s Heights area Saturday evening, according to police.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 600 block of East 11 1/2 Street near Beverly Street at around 8 p.m.

Investigators said two vehicles, a Cadillac and a white-colored sedan, were parked next to one another. Two people -- a 17-year-old and his friend -- were inside one of the vehicles.

At some point, an argument ensued between them and the occupants in the other vehicle. Then one of the occupants pulled out a gun and shot at the Cadillac, hitting the 17-year-old and grazing his friend, police said. The teen died at the scene.

The suspects in the sedan fled the area.

The victim’s friend was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a graze wound.

Police do not have a description of the suspects other than the white sedan. They do not know what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.