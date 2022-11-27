Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off of American Airlines flight by police

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off of the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of an American Airlines flight by police Sunday morning after crew members who tried to wake him up before departure grew concerned because he “appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness,” according to officials.

This incident comes four days before the wide receiver’s first free-agency visit. He most recently played for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to American Airlines flight 1228 in Miami, bound for Los Angeles, at around 9:30 a.m. after flight attendants called for help out of fear that Beckham Jr. was ill and “his condition would worsen through the expected 5-hour flight,” police said.

