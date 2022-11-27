Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say

An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.

According to HPD Lt. Tiffany Jefferson, a group of four men was sitting in the vehicle when six suspects ran up on foot and began shooting in the vehicle.

Investigators say there were approximately eight gunshots fired during the incident.

Jefferson says one suspect was believed to also be carrying a shotgun, although it is unclear if that was fired during the shooting.

Only one of the four passengers was hit by gunfire and reportedly suffered a spinal injury. He was taken to a nearby trauma center and is expected to be OK.

The suspects reportedly fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

At this time, Jefferson says the two groups had no previous affiliation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.