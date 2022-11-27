HPD: Man found shot multiple times inside crashed SUV in NE Houston; Driver detained

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead inside an SUV and another critically injured two miles away in northeast Houston early Sunday, according to police.

Lt. I. Izaguirre with Houston Police said officers found an SUV that crashed into a ditch on East Houston Road near Tate Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Police said a man was found inside with a passenger who appeared to have gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was detained by police for questioning.

Izaguirre said officers found evidence that led them to believe the shooting took place nearly two miles from the SUV, where police said another man was found shot multiple times.

That man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he remains in critical condition.

Police believe the driver of the SUV was transporting the victim to the hospital before the crash.

Police do not know what led to the shooting.