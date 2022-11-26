Kanye West releases videos tied to his 2024 presidential campaign

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West, who goes by Ye, is ending the contract between his company Yeezy and the struggling clothing retailer, confirmed his lawyer in an emailed statement to The Associated Press Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Ye, also known as Kanye West, released videos for his 2024 presidential campaign, along with the hashtag #YE24, on Thursday.

One video features actress Vivica A. Fox talking about West’s comments on George Floyd and a news clip about Adidas ending its partnership with the rapper over antisemitic remarks.

“Yo Kanye, F you, and I mean that with everything inside of me. We’ve got to cancel him, and I know we do not try to be in cancel culture, but we have to hit him in his pockets now because he obliviously does not care about African American culture,” Fox can he heard saying in the video.

The actress responded to the ad in a tweet, stating, “Now dawling if u gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 4 saying George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but hey THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play That Game!”

In another video posted to Twitter, Ye discussed his recent meeting with former President Donald Trump and said he asked Trump to be his vice president. Ye also said he told Trump “that’s the mother of my children” after the former president made a comment about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

West previously ran for president in 2020 but only brought in about 67,906 votes, according to Ballotpedia.org.