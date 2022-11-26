59º

Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way.

The victim who was pronounced dead by EMS was said to have been the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Officials say the north and the southbound lanes are currently shut down by emergency crews and drivers should expect delays.

