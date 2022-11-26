2 people airlifted to hospital with critical with burn injuries after structure fire in La Porte, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas – Officials say two people have been airlifted to the hospital after a structure fire in La Porte on Saturday.

La Porte Emergency Management Coordinator Johnny Morales said the fire took place in the 9920 block of Rocky Hollow Road.

The two injured people were said to have critical burn injuries.

Morales says the fire may have been caused by a possible gas leak but it is too early in the investigation to confirm that.

Additionally, crews are expected to remain scene to put out hot spots and continue their investigation. Officials are asking residents to please continue to avoid the area.