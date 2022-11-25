Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m.

Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers.

About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not identify the exact cause of the problem on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to fix the problem at about 1 p.m., which was a relief to many.

“Truthfully, we’re blessed to live in a great country, great time in life, you just got to enjoy it for what it is,” Trey Perdue said from his darkened kitchen in Bridgeland.

At 5 p.m., Centerpoint reported 6,234 customers without power across the Houston Metro area.

You can track outages here.