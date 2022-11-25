22-year-old shot, killed by her ex-boyfriend in NW Harris County, sheriff says; Suspect arrested

Investigation underway after woman shot, killed in possible domestic dispute in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old woman was reportedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The fatal shooting was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex, located in the 8500 block of Point Park.

Gonzalez said the woman was inside one of the units when the gunman forced his way in. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested after he fled from the scene, according to law enforcement.

During the incident, a SWAT team also responded to an apartment complex, located at 21919 Clay Road, in association with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department.