Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say

CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department.

Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.

On Thanksgiving Day at 11:05 p.m., patrol officers were called to the Springhill Suites hotel, located at 16520 S. IH 45 South, in regard to an altercation involving a man who allegedly pulled out a knife at the front desk.

The hotel staff reportedly told officers that Hann was asked to leave the hotel but refused and returned to his room. As officers walked up to the room, a woman was seen leaving and Hann was at the doorway. He is then said to have pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers before retreating into the room and barricading himself inside.

Conroe Police SWAT was called to the scene to help assist officers.

As SWAT approached the hotel door, officers said Hann opened the door and again pointed his firearm at the tactical officer. The officer reportedly retreated behind a wall and fired his weapon at suspect. His rounds struck the wall that separated the two and did not penetrate.

Officers said the suspect again retreated and barricaded himself in the room.

After hours of negotiations, at about 6:55 a.m., officers entered the room through an exterior window and dispersed gas into the room, causing Hann to surrender.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.