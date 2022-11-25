Coast Guard rescues 4 men from sinking shrimp boat off the coast of Jamaica Beach

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew responds to an 86-foot shrimp boat taking on water with four people aboard 11 miles south of Jamaica Beach, Texas. The boat crew was unable to dewater the shrimp boat due to significantly oily water in the engine room, but successfully removed the four people from the vessel and transported them to Station Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued four men from a shrimp boat that was taking on water early Friday. Now they are monitoring a pollution response, because of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel potentially on the sinking vessel.

At around 1:20 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a notification that a shrimp boat was taking on water about eleven miles south of Jamaica Beach.

The Coast Guard dispatched both a response boat and a helicopter.

Upon arrival at the scene, the response boat crew reported back that the shrimp boat, Captain Alex, was 86 feet in length and had four people aboard.

According to a news release, the response boat crew attempted to use a pump to “assist with dewatering the vessel.” Oily water in the engine room made that not possible. The Coast Guard is now monitoring pollution response efforts as a result of 17,000 gallons of diesel fuel that may have been aboard the vessel.

The Coast Guard says it removed the four men safely from the boat and transported them to Station Galveston.

