Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning.

Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before being stabbed about 20 times outside the Karma Club located at 5712 South Gessner.

“He had just had a newborn. He’s about to be two weeks or just [turned] two weeks old today. He was basically trying to do right by his fiancé and his son and his brothers. He was a family person, and he was pretty outgoing always joking around with his brothers, “said Mandujano’s sister-in-law Angelica Uribe.

Investigators told KPRC the stabbing may have been a result of an earlier incident where Mandujano attempted to intervene during an alleged fight between the suspect seen in the surveillance video wearing a red hoodie and his girlfriend.

Uribe is asking anyone with information to help the family by coming forward with anything that might help investigators identify the people responsible.

“Nothing is going to fill the empty space that they are going to have for the rest of their lives, but it will help and bring some much comfort and peace at the end to know justice is being served,” she said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call HPD’s Homicide Division at (713)-308-3600