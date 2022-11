Millions of people traveling through Bush and Hobby airports for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – A constable deputy has been transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Bush Airport, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. while the constable deputy was working an extra job at the airport near Terminal D.

The driver stayed at the scene and the constable deputy was transported to the hospital to be checked out. He is expected to be okay.