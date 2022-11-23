VIDEO: Police searching for suspect accused of carjacking man at gunpoint on Westheimer Road

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect accused of stealing a man’s vehicle at gunpoint on Westheimer.

On Nov. 10, officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery in the 1200 block of Westheimer around 2 a.m.

According to the victim, he was closing the passenger door of his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, who was pointing a gun at him and demanding his keys.

The victim said he handed over his keys and then opened his passenger door, telling his female friend to exit the vehicle. The suspect then got into the driver’s side of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle was found a short while later, unoccupied, at an apartment complex located at 12603 Woodforest.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.