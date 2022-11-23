Good Samaritan helps deliver turkeys for 44th Annual Houston Super Feast after truck breaks down

HOUSTON – Thousands will gather for Super Feast and there’s a lot of work to get set up. but the kitchen is where a lot of the work is taking place.

The event, which is hosted by City Wide Club, is organized with a lot of heart.

According to event organizations, more than 20,000 are expected to be served this Thanksgiving.

But preparations hit a snag yesterday. Stephanie Lewis with City Wide Club said the truck delivering some of the turkeys broke down.

“The truck broke down, causing the turkeys not to be deliverable but a good Samaritan stepped up to the plate and found some more turkeys and they are on their way from the Dallas area,” Lewis said.

While Lewis doesn’t know who the good Samaritan is, she’s grateful for their kindness and the ripple effect it creates.

“They say ‘give and it will be given back to you,’ so that’s what happens when groups like ours with boots on the ground try to serve the needs of the community,” Lewis said.

The organizers will meet the good Samaritan at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the turkeys are delivered.

The doors will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the line will likely start forming early.