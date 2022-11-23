PHOTOS: Burn’s Original Bar-B-Que, Slim Thug, others provide more than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to community

HOUSTON – For decades, the Burns family has given out free hot Thanksgiving dinners to the community in need. Monday, Nov. 21, was no different. Once again, more than 1,000 families received good, hot free holiday soul food as the Burns’ family hosted their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.

[Press arrows on frame in photo gallery above to see photo slideshow of event]

The family collaborated with Slim Thug & The BossLife Foundation, and 1501 Certified, which was founded by Carl Crawford, the co-owner of Burns. Despite the cold and rain, guests began lining up at 10 a.m. to receive smoked turkey, sausage, seafood dressing, dirty rice, corn, green beans, potato salad, and more.

Annual Burns Bar-B-Que Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway. Nov. 21, 2022 (KPRC)

Before the food was served, a community prayer was held, blessing the food, as words of inspiration were given to uplift everyone during these trying times.

The event kicked off with good vibes and sounds provided by 97.9 The Box. In addition to Crawford and Slim Thug, Erica Banks, DJ XO, Radio One’s Yung Jas and Sky Houston rolled up their sleeves to serve plates to the attendees.