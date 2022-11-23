64º

LIVE

Local News

3-year-old child shot at home in Fort Bend Co., deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 3-year-old shot, Richmond crime
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

RICHMOND – A 3-year-old child was reportedly shot at a home in Fort Bend County on Wednesday evening, according to deputies.

Initial details were limited, however, officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting occurred in a subdivision on Cedar Crescent Court near the W Grand Pkwy S.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, or what condition the child is in.

Officials have not released any details on a suspect in this case.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter