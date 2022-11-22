Texans, Rockets players give back to the community

HOUSTON – It’s the season of giving and a number of pro athletes that play for your favorite Houston teams are full of spirit.

On Monday, a couple of Texans and a Rocket player spent time out in the community spreading love, joy and food.

Texans star offensive lineman, Laremy Tunsil, hosted a group of single mothers at Little Woodrows where he provided pizza and played games with the families in attendance.

“I was raised like that. I was raised by a single mother, so I love giving back to them as much as I can. Just seeing what they’re going through and how much impact that I can have, it puts a smile on my face,” Tunsil said.

Texans safety Jonathan Owens was also out and about. He hit the Luby’s in Katy, giving away turkeys and spending some time greeting and taking pictures with fans.

“To have families come in to take a picture, just something good for the community. It’s always a fun time around the holidays,” Owens said.