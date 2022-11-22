2 robbery suspects accused of pepper spraying Walmart employee in west Houston, deputies say

Please help investigators identify two male suspects for an aggravated robbery in west Harris County. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022

HOUSTON – Deputies are working to identify two men who are accused of robbing a Walmart in west Harris County back in August.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, deputies responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at a Walmart located at 3506 State Highway 6 South and Westpark Drive.

Investigators said the two men entered the store and started loading items into their baskets before they approached the self-checkout counter and attempted to pay with a declined credit card.

After the card was declined, investigators said the two men pushed their baskets back through the area and began checking out items again in a different aisle. According to the store’s loss prevention employees, the men were attempting to do what is commonly known as “skip scanning,” when you don’t scan all of the items in your cart.

The two men were eventually stopped by store employees who attempted to retrieve the items from the cart.

Investigators said one of the men pulled out some pepper spray and sprayed one of the employees while the other man pulled out a knife. The suspects then took off in a blue-colored Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information on these two men is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100, or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.