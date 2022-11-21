Ways 2 Save: 5 ways to save on your holiday grocery list, including the turkey

We know you are paying more for groceries right now and we are looking for ways to help you save money on holiday meals. Whether you are planning a Thanksgiving feast this week or just another get together this holiday season -- it’s all about planning. We have five things we can do that can add up to big savings.

From the bird to the stuffing, you know the typical turkey day trimmings will cost you more this year.

Tip No. 1 - Sign up for loyalty programs, store apps

The first thing you should do to save money at the grocery store before you even head out - is sign up for loyalty programs and get the store app. From there you can sort deals, make your list and be the first to know about what is on sale.

Tip No. 2 - Stack deals

At Kroger, for example, you can shop sale items, add digital coupons - then bring in additional coupons when you checkout.

You can save even more money once you checkout with cash back apps like Ibotta, Shopkick or Fetch Rewards.

Scan your receipt after purchase and get gift cards or cash.

Tip No. 3 - Shop frozen and store brands

The third way to save: think outside the box about the produce you need.

“I know veggies frozen veggies are big for Thanksgiving. So, you can find additional savings that are frozen aisles as well,” said Elizabeth Colvin, Kroger Vice President of Merchandising.

At H-E-B, Kroger and Aldi we found frozen veggies starting at 99 cents a bag. You can also save 25% by shopping store brands.

Tip No. 4 - Look for special shopping days

Certain stores have certain days where you can shop deals. If plan your big shopping trips at Kroger on Fridays through Dec. 16, you can rack up four times the fuel points for anything you buy.

“First time ever four times Fridays, which means that this Friday customers can come in and on their total store purchase, they get four times fuel points, which helps them save money at the pump,” said Colvin.

For example, spend $250 on one or multiple Fridays and you’ll get 1000 fuel points. That gets you $1-off a gallon. If you have a 20-gallon tank -- that’s $20 in savings.

Tip No. 5 - Look for a free or discounted bird!

The star of the show is the turkey! Stores are actually losing money on turkeys with all of the promotions. At Kroger, you can get a free turkey when you spend $100. HEB gives you a free turkey when you buy a ham.

Other stores are offering sale prices for a turkey. Prices vary per store and location so check the sale ads from the stores near you!

Do you have any shopping tips that help save money? Let us know in the comments below!