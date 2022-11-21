Parade float preview: See the floats coming to the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade🦃

Houston's plans for this year's Thanksgiving parade

HOUSTON – The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24th in downtown Houston. The parade will include a special performance by local rapper Bun B, Theatre Under the Stars and Apache Belles.

Spectators can expect to see 20 balloons, 14 floats, marching bands, drill teams and more.

Peruse the photos below for a special sneak peak.

Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade float preview (KPRC 2)

