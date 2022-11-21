Parade float preview: See the floats coming to the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade🦃

HOUSTON – The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24th in downtown Houston. The parade will include a special performance by local rapper Bun B, Theatre Under the Stars and Apache Belles.
Spectators can expect to see 20 balloons, 14 floats, marching bands, drill teams and more.
Peruse the photos below for a special sneak peak.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.