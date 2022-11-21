Man found shot, killed on neighbor’s yard in north Houston, police say

Investigation underway after a man was found shot, killed outside a neighbor's home in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed on a neighbor’s yard in north Houston early Monday, police said.

Officers with Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Werner Street near Witcher Ln. at around 12:45 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time. Investigators questioned the neighbors who own the yard and told them they heard gunshots but did not see anything.

HPD Lt. J. Horelica said investigators are unsure if he was in the front yard at the time of the shooting, or running towards it.

Witnesses told police they have heard gunshots in the area, but did not see the actual shooting.

Investigators have combed through the yard with metal detectors to find shell casings.